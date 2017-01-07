One dead in Sumner after reported shooting

Staff Report

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting incident Friday night, Jan. 6, in Sumner, according to a Bremer County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a 911 call made at about 11 p.m. from 1359 Whitetail Ave. reporting someone had been shot. They discovered one person injured, who was transported to the Sumner hospital, and another deceased, the release said.

The sheriff did not release names pending notification of relatives.

“Law enforcement doesn’t believe there is a danger or concern for public safety,” Sheriff Dan Pickett wrote in the release.

The sheriff was assisted by the Sumner Police, Sumner Emergency Medical Services and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

– 20170109 –