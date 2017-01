Staff report

The Floyd County Medical Center helped a local family welcome the first baby boy of 2017 in the county. Karson Eugene Lee Herman arrived on Jan. 8 at 10:43 p.m., weighing 9 lbs 14.5 oz. and measuring 21 inches. Karson is the son of Kristin Herman, of Charles City, little brother to Keyin Herman, grandson of Billy Jo Herman and great-grandson of JoAnn and Curt Herman. He was delivered by doctors Janet Tull and Daniel Chong.

Congratulations to the Herman family!

-20170110-