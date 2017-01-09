CC School board considers adding new PR committee

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Board of Education is considering adding a new committee to strategize the district’s public relations and outreach initiatives.

The committee would be focused on ‘Effective Communications’, Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox told board members during Monday’s meeting, and would focus on ‘big-picture’ strategies in the face of upcoming projects and an important state government Legislative session.

“I can see where the superintendent, administration and even our communications person gets wrapped up in daily activities, (and) that you don’t see some things or some parts of the puzzle. That’s where we could give guidance,” Board President Scott Dight said in discussion.

A potential committee would be making decisions ranging from what kind of materials to send or leave with state legislators during lobbying visits, whether district representatives should join local employers at job fairs to promote the district, or how often the school district should be submitting news pieces to local publications and media stations. During the district’s phase II process, in which board members are considering renovating or rebuilding the Charles City High School, a PR committee would also likely be evaluating ongoing communications with the community, and making decisions about changes to the district’s strategy.

“Right now, it’s just left to what I and Justin (DeVore, district media specialist) think is best,” Dr. Cox said.

“You’ve both been doing a very good job,” board member Lorraine Winterink said. “But I can see where four heads are better than one for depth of ideas…I’d be willing to help out if you decide we should do something like this. We have a (phase II) bond that we’ll need to pass eventually, and we’ll need to be strategic about our communications.”

A potential Effective Communications committee would also fit right into one of the Charles City Community School District’s key priorities in the 2017-2022 strategic plan, which Dr. Cox shared a draft of at a separate point in the meeting. The third goal for the administration includes expanding and tracking the district’s presence on current and future social media platforms, making 10 presentations a year to community, civic and church groups, and continuing to conduct a Community Needs Assessment survey every two years.

Board members reviewed the first draft on Monday, and will approve the final version at the Jan. 23 meeting.

