School board finalizing land purchase details for athletic complex

Staff report

The Charles City Board of Education will publicly discuss details of the land purchase agreement for a new athletic complex during the Jan. 23 meeting, Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox told board members on Monday night. The drafted agreement is in it’s last stages before it can be publicly announced.

Phase II timeline

District administration is drafting a timeline of items and research for phase II of Charles City Community School District’s facilities upgrade, which focuses on a potential renovation or rebuilding of the Charles City High School.

Consulting with BLDD Architects, who the district worked with on the middle school project, Dr. Cox said board members could review a “menu of options” of what the scope of the project will look like in the next month or so. Public input on that scope will take place between Feb. 13 and March 24, and from there the district will schedule trips for select teachers, administration and community members to visit sample high schools. The roundup tentatively includes a day trip, an overnight stay and a two-night stay, Dr. Cox said. The Board of Education should be assessing it’s standing on the project by the March 27 meeting.

Other business

The Charles City Community School District will be hosting Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ryan Wise on May 12 to visit district facilities.

The Charles City Board of Education will be hosting two meetings outside of Charles City this spring, in the towns of Floyd on April 24 and Cowell on May 22.

An update on the final costs of the Charles City Middle School construction project will be available within the next two Board of Education meetings, Business Manager Terri O’Brien told board members.

Board members sent a draft of the district’s new life-threatening allergy policy back to the policy committee for minor language revisions. The policy will be reviewed again during the board’s Jan. 23 meeting.

-20170110-