CC man facing felony child abuse charge

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

A Charles City man who police say left a red mark shaped like a metal belt buckle on his 3-year-old son’s bottom is in the Floyd County Jail charged with a felony.

Brandyn Michael Aaron Teamer, 25, is charged with child

endangerment-bodily injury — a class D felony — and domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness, first offense – a serious misdemeanor.

He was arrested on a bench warrant Monday, Jan. 9, at the sheriff’s office.

Bond is set at $6,000 cash or surety.

The court also issued a no contact order Monday against Teamer.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Charles City Police Department, responding to a report of child abuse, officers went to a home in the 300 block of 16th Ave. on Jan. 1. The alleged victim said she and Teamer were verbally arguing the night of Dec. 31 and the day of Jan. 1, which is when he pushed her two or three times and threw an object that struck her right arm, leaving a 3-4 inch red mark.

A second criminal complaint about alleged child abuse at the residence on Dec. 31 said Teamer had “struck his 3-year-old child … with a black belt which had left a red mark on the child’s left buttocks. The metal buckle of the belt had left an outline of the buckle on the child’s buttocks. Brandyn admitted to law enforcement on Jan. 1 that he had hit his child with a belt for disciplinary action but would not provide any more information.”

The boy’s mother, who Teamer allegedly pushed, wrote a letter to the court asking that domestic assault charges be dismissed and there not be a no contact order.

“I do not feel my everyday life is at threat based off of the incident on Jan. 1st 2017. He, we, are in a mutual agreement that he has left the home and would like to move on and be able to have him see his son

when able to,” she wrote in the note dated Jan. 3.

Teamer is represented by Public Defender Nellie O’Mara.

–20170110 —