CC, state unveil new strategic plans

School Board, state seek feedback on upcoming plans

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

It’s planning season for Iowa’s education departments, and administration both statewide and locally are looking for public input.

Charles City Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox presented the district’s strategic plan for 2017-2022 during Monday night’s School Board meeting, walking board members through goals as well as the challenges the district will likely face in upcoming years.

The process of assembling a new five-year plan began in September 2015 and continued through this past December. The public may offer input of the plan over the next 10 days, Dr. Cox said.

“Quite a few folks have had a chance to say … ‘Here’s what I’d like to see us focus on,'” Dr. Cox told the board.

The Charles City district’s plan includes five key areas on which administration will focus: culture, climate and environment; effective communication; fiscal responsibility and stability; facilities for educational excellence; and high academic achievement.

The new plan also reports that the percentages of non-caucasian students, students receiving free/reduced meals, students with special needs and students receiving mental health counseling at school will all increase, although it did not report by how much.

The district will likely face challenges coming from state and federal changes, Dr. Cox said: Supplemental State Aid from the Iowa Legislature will likely fall in the range from 0-2 percent, and with President-elect Donald Trump’s pick of Betsy DeVos as secretary of education, tax dollars could be potentially shifted to charter schools, voucher programs and online academies, rather than public schools.

However the district also expects economic impacts within Charles City to boost the district itself. Simply Essentials is expected to bring 500 jobs to town by next summer, Dr. Cox said, and upcoming housing developments and the new Charles City Middle School are expected to boost housing and enrollment within the district.

Board members were supportive of the strategic plan (which can be read online in the board meeting’s exhibits).

“This is a piece that can tell anyone who we are, and our competitive difference, and our story,” board member Lorraine Winterink said.

State

The Iowa Department of Education has released a draft of Iowa’s Every Student Succeeds Act plan, as mandated by the federal ESSA bill signed into law by President Barack Obama in December 2015.

The draft is now available for public feedback through an online survey hosted at www.educateiowa.gov. Public comments close Feb. 15.

“We have spent several months collecting feedback from Iowans about what they think student success should look like in our state, and this first draft is a critical step in the process of implementing the Every Student Succeeds Act,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise said in a news release.

The plan reviews long-term goals, school accountability, educator and student support, among other issues.

