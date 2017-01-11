Davenport man sentenced to probation in child enticement case

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to felony enticing a minor received a deferred judgement and five years probation.

One of the conditions of his probation ordered by Floyd County District Court Judge Peter B. Newell is that Shane Matthew Gonzalez, 23, cannot use the internet without prior approval from his probation officer.

Gonzalez was arrested after using Facebook to entice a 14-year-old Charles City girl. Over Facebook, he asked to meet her in Charles City, spoke of using marijuana with her, tried to gain her trust to commit sexual acts, and asked her to send body pictures, according to the criminal complaint by the Charles City Police Department.

Gonzales pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal with the Floyd County Attorney’s Office to the class D felony of enticing a minor under 16 years of age for sexual purpose, class D felony.

As recommended in the deal, Newell, ordered a deferred judgment and five years probation.

Among the terms of Gonzales’ probation, he can’t have contact with anyone under the age of 17 without prior approval of his probation officer and not use the Internet or online gaming without prior approval by his probation officer.

Gonzales also must abstain from alcohol and illegal substances, stay out of bars and liquor stores, be subject to random drug urinalysis and must complete any sex offender treatment requested by the Department of Corrections.

The court ordered he register on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and pay restitution to Crime Victim Compensation.

A civil fee of $750 was suspended.

A no contact order is in place until 2022.

If Gonzales completes the terms of his probation, the deferred judgement allows him a chance to avoid having a conviction on his record.

