Kuhn: New feedlot protest in the works

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

The Floyd County Board did what state law allows Tuesday to make non-binding recommendations about where confined animal feedlot operations can be built. But supervisors also heard about an effort developing in northeast Iowa to prompt the Legislature to give counties more than an advisory role.

The board approved 3-0 a resolution the state requires from counties that want to evaluate and make recommendations about site applications for the feeding operations. State law puts the power to approve feedlot siting applications in the hands of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR is not required to follow the county recommendations.

Supervisor Mark Kuhn said some counties are considering protesting the lack of influence.

“At some point, Allamakee County will be soliciting other counties to join in their effort to tell the Legislature they will suspend considering applications until the Legislature (addresses the issue),” he said.

The DNR doesn’t need the counties to consider the applications before it makes its decisions.

A confined animal feeding operation proposed near a trout stream west of Lansing, Iowa, has been a major controversy in Allamakee and Winneshiek counties. Groundwater contamination has been a major concern as well because of the area’s geology.

The DNR approved a plan from Reicks View Farms in August, despite concerns from Iowa DNR Director Chuck Gipp, who was quoted by the Cedar Rapids Gazette saying, “If we couldn’t refuse that one on the basis of geology, then there is no place that we can refuse.”

Kuhn said the Floyd County Board has adopted resolutions calling for the state to review the master matrix and supervisors have attended hearings to urge such action.

“No one is listening,” he said.

The issue arose at a candidate’s forum last fall. November general election winners Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard and Republicans Linda Tjaden, voted onto the Floyd County Board, and Waylon Brown, voted into the state Senate, made comments.

“Our job at the Legislature is to find a balance,” Prichard said. “Iowa leads the nation in pork production. We need to continue to do that. We need to have a strong ag economy, but at the same time we need to balance that with our quality of life.”

Prichard said he’d entertain “something to be done to (rework) the matrix.”

Brown said the need of small farmers to expand operations must be taken into account in any discussion about the matrix.

Tjaden said: “I’m a farmer. And I understand there are issues that people have with the hog confinements.” She agreed the matrix needs to be “looked at,” but didn’t want to lose site of the value the ag industry brings to Iowa.

“The hog confinements — I guess, I don’t have a problem with them if they are following the rules that are in place … And I do believe that a lot of the farmers that are putting them up right now, I think they are taking that (extra) step also to try to do what they can to be good neighbors.”