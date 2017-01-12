CC man the first to allegedly violate courthouse weapons ban since signs posted

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

The first person to allegedly violate the Floyd County Courthouse’s weapons ban since signs were posted had a handgun with him as he sought to apply for a concealed weapons permit, according to court documents.

But that’s not all.

Aside from the simple misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass of which the weapons ban signs warn, Cody Lynn Duffield, 30, of Charles City was arrested on a Linn County warrant linked to a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Duffield is also charged in Floyd County with simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and serious misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Duffield “came to the courthouse (Dec. 30) to apply for a concealed weapons permit. His personal information was processed and it showed he had a warrant out of Linn County, Iowa. He was placed under arrest and a 9mm Smith and Wesson was located on his person. There are warnings throughout the courthouse stating no firearms allowed in the courthouse.”

A second criminal complaint said “a blue colored glass pipe containing a green leafy residue was located in his coat pocket” and a plastic container with a green leafy substance was found in his pants pocket.

Duffield made an initial appearance in before Magistrate Leslie Dalen Dec. 30 on the trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. A condition of his release, however was that “he obtain a substance abuse evaluation at a licensed agency, successfully complete any recommendations for treatment and file proof with the Clerk of Court before final disposition.”

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 18.

Duffield is charged in Linn County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon for an incident on April 19, 2015. A warrant for his arrest was issued April 24, 2015. He posted bond on Jan. 6 of this year and pleaded guilty Jan. 10.

