Big Brothers and Big Sisters host first CC breakfast Jan. 18

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa are holding their first breakfast in Charles City next week, welcoming both matches and curious members of the public who’d like to find out more.

“We’re hoping to raise some awareness for our mentoring organization,” Director Katie Orlando said.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters, which merged with Caring Connections earlier in 2016, currently has about 20 active matches in Floyd County and several ‘bigs’ going through the training program. Orlando estimates the group will have 50 active matches by July.

“We have enough support staff to support 100 matches in Floyd County, (but) we’re focused on creating quality matches first,) Orlando said.

The group is hosting a 7:30 a.m. breakfast at the Charles City Elks Lodge next Wednesday, Jan. 18, to introduce the community to a few of the program matches. Big Brothers and Big Sisters will also be awarding three ‘Bigs of the Year’, who previously volunteered under Caring Connections, and a ‘Volunteer of the Year’ as well. ‘Littles’, kids mentored by their ‘Big’ brother or sister, will be sharing their experiences of how the program affects them as well. The program is expected to last an hour.

“We’re really hoping people will be inspired by our mentoring program,” Orlando said.

The organization has already invited business leaders, but members of the public can also RSVP by emailing Orlando at katie.orlando@iowabigs.org, or calling 319-235-9397. Attendees can choose to donate or participate in a silent auction, with the event supported by businesses like Harley Davidson, Subway, Hy-Vee and the Charles City Elks Club.

“Charles City has just been so welcoming for us. You don’t know what to anticipate when you start serving a new area,” Orlando said. “When I walked around last week, out of the 20 businesses I went to, only one said no. They understand the need.”

-20170112-