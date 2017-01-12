Sumner homeowner shot dead Davenport man who shot first, sheriff says

Survivor of gunfire exchange shot multiple times

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

SUMNER, Iowa — A Davenport man was shot dead by the Sumner homeowner who he went looking for Jan. 6, according to Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.

The homeowner, John Eimers, was shot multiple times by Steven Anthony, 46, in the exchange of gunfire that ultimately killed Anthony. He was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, but has since been released, Pickett said in an updated news release issued Thursday morning about the preliminary investigation.

According to the news release, Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 at about 11 p.m. Jan. 6 from 1359 Whitetail Ave. in Sumner reporting someone had been shot at the residence. Upon arrival they found Anthony dead and Eimers wounded.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Anthony arrived at the house shortly after 10 p.m. and asked to speak with Eimers.

“Immediately following the discussion, Anthony attempted to kill Eimers by shooting him at close range with a handgun,” the release said. “Eimers was able to return fire ultimately killing Anthony. Eimers was shot multiple times during the encounter.”

The investigation is ongoing, he said, and the Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information that might relate to this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 319-352-5400, option 3.

– 20170113 —