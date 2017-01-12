Chickasaw County VA director to retire

By Brittany Stange, news@nhtrib.com

NEW HAMPTON — Dave Jacobsen, who has served as the Chickasaw County Veterans Affairs director for seven years, has decided to retire.

“I have talked it over with my wife and family and have decided it’s time,” he said.

Jacobsen is considering making Jan. 26 his last day.

“I’ve enjoyed working here and feel that I’ve done a fairly good job,” he said.

The job has gotten very hard with the amount of restrictions placed on the job as well as all the electronic work that is required now, Jacobsen said.

He is proud, however, to say he has been able to double the amount of funds coming into the county since taking the position.

“The department is now bringing in over $6 million dollars a year that is spent in the county and is eventually part of this county,” he said.

Jacobsen told the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors during a recent meeting to go over the department’s budget. He asked the supervisors to leave the budget the same.

Supervisor Dan Carolan wanted to look into making Jacobsen a salaried employee, but with the announcement of his resignation, most decisions will have to be decided upon a new hire.

Chickasaw County Supervisors Tim Zoll and Carolan were both quick to express that Jacobsen has done an excellent job for the county.

Jacobsen suggested that the next person to take office should have a knowledge about computers.

“Veterans affairs is going all electronic,” he said.

The biggest part of the job is filing federal claims, he added

Jacobsen suggests the board hire someone and then give pay bumps once they complete certain certifications because otherwise there is no incentive to do just that.

–20170113 —