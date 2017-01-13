Floyd County residents connect for Des Moines Women’s March

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Floyd County residents attending the Des Moines Women’s March on Jan. 21 have a chance to connect with other local citizens demonstrating for unity.

Mark Wicks, at the Charles City Chamber of Commerce and Community Development office, has agreed to collect contact information of march participants interested in coordinating with other Floyd County residents while in Des Moines, participant Toni Noah said. Everyone interested in welcome to join, Noah said.

“We’ve got to remember there are certain achievements we have reached that we don’t want to give away without thoroughly examining in the process,” Noah said. “There’s a bunch of people that I don’t want to feel are being left out of the opportunity of being someone who lives in this country.”

The Des Moines Women’s March is a chapter of the Women’s March on Washington taking place the same day, and will be located at the Iowa State Capitol on 1007 East Grand Ave. in Des Moines. The march is a demonstration of unity for immigrants, diverse faiths, LGBTQ+, the disabled, survivors of sexual assault and other marginalized groups, according to the Women’s March on Washington mission statement. There is no preregistration required for the Iowa chapter.

Those interested can join “up until the march is over,” Noah said.

“Everybody’s welcome to drop in at any point,” Noah said. “It’d be nice to say hello.”

Charles City Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Wicks can be contacted at the Main Street office at 641-228-4234.

