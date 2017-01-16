CC’s MLK Day rescheduled for Saturday

Staff Report

The ice and snow has pushed Charles City’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration from Monday to Saturday. While the program will remain the same as planned, the march is moving slightly upriver.

Be the Bridge, a racial reconciliation group, had organized a march across the Main Street Bridge in downtown Charles City that was to conclude with a program at the Columbus Club.

The event is now scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21. Participants will gather at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Lions Field and walk across the pedestrian suspension bridge on the way to the program at the Columbus Club.

The program will include a viewing of the “I have a dream” speech given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a live acoustic performance by Malik Knighten of “We Shall Overcome,” and announcing the winner of the “What is Your Dream” essay contest.

Refreshments will be served.

Anywhere between 50 to 200 participants were expected at the Monday event.

