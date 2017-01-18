Sunshine on the way for Charles City

Staff report

Slippery travels may not yet be a thing of the past for northern Iowans.

Temperatures in the 20s on Tuesday night risked refreezing slush and standing water that might have warmed up, the National Weather Service reported in the afternoon. Mitchell, Floyd and Chickasaw are warned to be on the lookout for slick spots on untreated roads and sidewalks Wednesday.

Charles City had a gray, somewhat foggy day on Tuesday, with temperatures hovering at an almost mild 32 degrees in the afternoon. Although icy travel conditions will stick around overnight, Wednesday is expected to clear up the skies with sunshine and a high near 37 degrees.

Rain is forecasted through the weekend starting Thursday night, with a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday that could amount to less than a tenth of an inch.

