Area schools receive 2016 report cards

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Two area high schools have slipped in 2016 Iowa School Report Card rankings, but one school jumped just enough to rise.

Charles City High School and the Nashua-Plainfield High School each slipped from a “Commendable” rankings in 2015 to “Acceptable” in 2016, losing a few percentage points in the areas of proficiency, annual expected growth and staff retention in this year’s findings.

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Senior High saw an increase in points, from “Acceptable” in 2015 to “Commendable” in 2016.

The Iowa School Report Card began in 2015 as a way for the state to measure a school’s performance over a two-year period, on eight different areas. The report card is designed by the Iowa Department of Education as a way to provide statistics for accountability and support, the department’s website says.

Schools can receive one of six potential ratings: exceptional, high-performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement and priority. The state measures schools on areas such as proficiency, attendance, graduation rates and staff retention.

Charles City saw a drop in overall points from the Department of Education, from 67.5 points in 2015 to 63.5 points in 2016, enough for the state to lower the district’s rank.

The high school also saw a drop in annual expected growth as rated by the state department, from 49.8 percent in 2015 to 36.1 percent in 2016. Annual expected growth measures “the percent of students achieving a year of academic growth in a year’s time,” according to the Department of Education.

Lincoln Elementary School saw an overall drop from “Acceptable” in 2015 (63.3 points) to “Needs Improvement” in 2016 (59.8 points). The school saw the biggest drop in staff retention, from 85.7 percent in 2015 to 64.9 percent in 2016.

Nashua-Plainfield Senior High School also saw an overall drop from 67.7 points in 2015 (“Commendable”) to 64.4 points in 2016 (“Acceptable”). The high school saw it’s biggest drop within staff retention, which went from 95.6 percent in 2015 to 87.8 percent in 2016.

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Senior High School was raised from “Acceptable” in 2015 (64.9 points) to “Commendable” in 2016 (66.4 points). Although the full 2016 report is available online, the 2015 statistics beyond the school’s overall points were unavailable for comparison.

Iowa School Report Cards can be searched for any public school at www.reports.educateiowa.ogv/schoolreportcard.

-20170118-