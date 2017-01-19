Students team up to bring trivia night to Charles City

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Question: How much is the estimated cost to repair and preserve the historical Riverside Cemetery Chapel?

A.) $2,500?

B.) $25,000?

C.) $250,000?

If you guessed C, you’d be correct, and you’ll understand why the 8th Grade Riverside Chapel Committee members are rolling up their sleeves to do something.

The 20-student crew is planning Riverside Cemetery’s “1st Annual Trivia Night” for Saturday, March 4, and is looking for sponsors to help support the night’s cause. The students were inspired during their first class visit to Riverside Cemetery, when local historian Jeff Sisson brought them in to the chapel.

“When we went there, there was a couple people who just checked out the chapel, and it was really beat down,” student Ryan Nettleton said. “We all started discussing, ‘Hey, this is what we wanted to do’ … We realized this was going to be a lot of money.”

The immediate costs will go toward a preservation specialist who would oversee repairs to the chapel. It’s one of the few remaining cemetery chapels west of the Mississippi River, Nettleton said.

Students will start visiting businesses for sponsorships next week, science teacher Amanda Rahmiller said. Businesses or teams of six can each sponsor a table at five different levels, from $150 to $1,000. Each sponsorship provides six tickets for the event, and four of those levels offer increased perks for sponsoring businesses.

The group is expecting around 30 tables to be playing.

“We’re not expecting to (raise) all the money in one year,” Nettleton said. “We’re hoping that this will be an annual thing, and more people will come each year.”

The group was inspired by a similar trivia-night fundraiser in Hampton, student Daniel Laube said. That event has been a fixture for seven years now, and organizers agreed to meet with the Charles City students and help them set up their own version of trivia night.

Teams of six will be able to compete in ten rounds of ten questions, testing their knowledge on literature, music, sports and even Charles City history. They also designed the event’s logo, which is featured on tickets and flyers students are distributing to businesses.

“For the rules of the night, they’ve put their own spin on some of those rules, and they came up with the questions too,” Rahmiller said.

The event will be hosted at the Charles City Competition Gym, at 1200 1st Avenue. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m., with a silent auction, provided refreshments and Erik Hoefer will be the master of ceremonies.

Students have already distributed donation boxes through Charles City, Laube said. Funds in those donation boxes will go toward the event costs.

They are also looking for grants that will match the event’s donations to go toward the chapel restorations.

“We’re just hoping to get this project out there, and to show people — you can help us — this chapel is a part of our history,” Nettleton said.

For businesses or teams interested in sponsoring a table, checks can be made to Riverside Cemetery. Contact the 8th Grade Riverside Chapel Committee at ccriversidetrivia@gmail.com, or through 641-425-5132.

