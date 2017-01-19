Charles City graduate travels to Presidential Inauguration

1 of 2

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A Charles City graduate who worked with the Republican presidential campaign will be one of thousands to watch her candidate’s Inaugural Address.

Morgan Streich will attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., the Inaugural Parade and the final Inaugural Ball on Friday night. Streich is a junior at the University of Northern Iowa studying communications with a minor in politics and law, and her involvement started out as a class assignment in a political communications class.

“My professor wanted us to have a tangible experience we could put on a resume, even if we weren’t going into politics,” Streich said. “He wanted us to log 15 hours with a campaign, or with anything that we believed in.”

Streich started volunteering with U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, R-1st District, and soon got in touch with an acquaintance working for the Iowa Republican Party. Through them, Streich interviewed and was accepted for a position, and started closely working with the Donald Trump presidential campaign. Streich estimates she was working 25 to 30 hours a week, knocking on doors and making phone calls.

Still, she was surprised when an invitation to the Inauguration arrived at her mailbox.

Since then, Streich and her fiancee Michael Bonwell, who is using Streich’s plus-one from the invitation, have been busy navigating packed hotel bookings and travel for the historical event.

“(Bonwell) had to be fitted for a tux, I had to buy a gown. Hotels are not cheap — they can jack up all the prices for hotels because they know it’s a need,” Streich said. Even so, “I am just so happy, I am so excited.”

She also has hopes for what future President Trump will cover in his Inaugural Address.

“I want to hear how he’s going to bring us together as one nation,” she said.

Streich herself has considered a career in politics.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I don’t see me running,” she said. “I’d love to do more behind-the-scenes in politics, being the head of a campaign. I’ve also thought about political broadcasting … It would be really cool to work high up in a campaign and give advice on how to get your mission out there.”

