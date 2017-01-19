Foundation backs community projects with $113K in grants

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — The Floyd County Community Foundation Grant awarded $113,389.19 to 33 organizations on Jan. 18.

Since 2006 the Floyd County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1 million to projects and organizations.

The Grants are awarded on an annual basis.

The awards were presented by Dotti Thompson, project manager and Terry Gaumer, affiliate outreach director.

Organizations that received money were:

— The Charles City Arts Council: Air Conditioner/ Downspout Replacement — $6,500

— Community Chamber Orchestra: Season 4 — $1,000

— City of Floyd: Community Center Stage Remodel — $2,800

— Comprehensive Systems, INC.:Art Classes — $3,000

— Encouragement Corps: Christian Concert — $5,000

— Floyd County Fair Society: Live Stingrays Sea Life Encounter — $7,500

— American Legion Auxiliary: Legion Hall Update — $1,025

— Charles City Civic Foundation: Main Street Light Post Rehabilitation project — $2,600

— Charles City Civic Foundation:Rotary Club First-Aid Kit Project — $3,500

— City of Charles City: Charles City Police Department Bike Patrol — $4,282.82

— City of Marble Rock: 2106 Marble Rock Main Street Park Project — $3,000

— City of Nora Springs: Mill Pond Pedestrian Bridge — $5,000

— City of Rockford: Grow Rockford Together Street Light Project — $3,000

— City of Rudd: Rudd Public Library Community Programs — $1,000

— Floyd County Community Foundation: Development and Outreach — $6,684.37

— Floyd County Humane Society: Charles City Dog Park Phase 2 Fencing — $5,000

— Chickasaw County Agricultural Extension District: EAGLE Library/Preschool Programs for Floyd County — $1,000

— Fossil and Prairie Center Foundation: Youth Winter Recreation Equipment — $1,554

— The Nature Conservancy in Iowa: Wetland Restoration on the Cedar River — $452

— Charles City Family YMCA: Youth Program Equipment, Adult Pickleball Equipment — $2,250

— National 19th Amendment Society: Museum display case — $500

— Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa: One-to-one Mentoring — $2,500

— City of Rockford: Rockford Before and After School Kids and School’s Out at Rockford programs — $3,000

— Floyd County: 2017 Floyd County Housing Trust Fund Furnace Replacement Program — $3,035

— Jordan River, Inc: Messiah’s food pantry — $17,500

— Lutheran Services in Iowa: Families together in Floyd County — $1,000

— NIAD Center for Human Development: Crisis Intervention Center, Bright Financial Future Program — $1,000

— NIVC Services, Inc: Technology Update Project — $1,000

— Nora Springs Fire Department: Operation Hydraulic Rescue Struts — $1,000

— Northeast Iowa Food Bank: Back Pack Program — $2,000

— Sunset Generation of Iowa: Sunset Generation Improvements — $1,500

— The Learning Center: Staff Development and Training — $7,750

— Trinity United Methodist Church/Other Brother’s Keeper — $5,000

Organizations interested in applying will have a chance when the cycle begins again in August 2017, the deadline to submit is Sept. 30, 2017.

For more information on grants and scholarships call (641)330-5181 or visit www.floydccf.org