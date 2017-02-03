Funds needed to complete Charles City Dog Park 

To the Press

The Charles City Dog Park Committee and Girl Scout Troop 20535 have announced that they are close to achieving their financial goal to complete the second stage of the Charles City Dog Park – an area tailored specifically for large dogs. Fencing to enclose this area, benches, signage and bag dispensers will cost $12,500, but to reach this goal, $2,500 is still needed.

The committee’s goal is to have the dog park completed by spring of 2017.

The first stage of the park, opened in May of 2016, has provided dogs of all sizes a safe place to run, play, and socialize with other dogs. The park, located at the Waverly Hill Park site, features wide open spaces, a hill and agility equipment. Dogs of all sizes are currently free to use this area to be active and energetic, while remaining safe.

However, a larger separate area is needed to provide bigger dogs with the type of environment they need for exercise. The remaining southeast portion of the park will serve this need. The “Chain Saw Gang” from Trinity Methodist Church have been volunteering to cut down and clean out dead trees and shrubbery. The city of Charles City has partnered with the committee to provide waste bags and dispensers, as well as ongoing upkeep. In the future, fencing will be installed, benches will be located throughout the park, signage will be placed on the South Grand edge of the park, and a second set of agility equipment provided by the Girl Scouts will be set up.

Donations for the dog park have already been received from Zoetis, First Citizens Bank, First Security Bank, Cambrex, the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund, The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, CUSB, and most recently from the Floyd County Community Foundation.

To donate, send checks to First Security Bank and Trust, 809 Clark Street, Charles City, IA 50616. Checks should be made out to Floyd County Humane Society with “Dog Park” in the memo of the check. All donations are tax deductible.

