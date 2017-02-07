2 CCHS speech groups going to All-State

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City High School speech students have made it to All-State in improv and reader’s theater.

The speech students celebrated in the library of the school chanting “we did,” in regards to their making it to All-State.

The Iowa High School Speech Association or IHSSA will present performances by students in Ames on Feb. 18 at the Iowa State Center.

The speech students are coming off scoring straight 1 ratings or excellent scores for four of their five performances on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the 2017 State Large Group Contest in Dubuque.

Previously, the team had come out of the District Large Group Speech contest Jan. 21 with five out of six performances earning 1 ratings.

For the students to make it to All-State at least two at of the three judges that scored them 1 ratings would also have to recommend the group for All-State.

The coaches are extremely proud of their students and what they have accomplished, coach Mike Lembke said.

The improv group made up, of sophomore Mariah Mckenzie and senior Karissa Jensen, had to work especially hard this. This is Jensen’s first year in speech.

“The reason I decided to do improv is because of my friend Mariah, she’s been trying to get me to do it since last year,” Jensen said. “We’ve had a lot of fun.”

Jensen is excited to go and has gone to watch previously, but watching is a very different compared to performing, she said.

There isn’t any scene that Jensen would consider difficult, except for car scenes which require less physicality.

“I wasn’t expecting to make it,” Jensen said.

Jensen and McKenzie are neighbors and have practiced together during their own time, Lembke said.

Reader’s Theater has made it to the competition with the performance of “Greater Tuna”, an adaptation of the play of the same name. The performance is about a small town in Texas, and the whole thing is based on a radio show serving the greater Tuna area.

“It’s a satire on a small town in Texas,” junior Ryan Wolfe said.

The act was geared more toward a comedy than a drama.

Wolfe performed “Greater Tuna” with other juniors: Joe Iseneker, John Perez, Brian Feres, and Jacob Hallett. Also performing are seniors: Nathaniel Reams, Kaitlyn Pellymonter, Olivia Ayers, McKenzie White, Montana Schmidt, Ryan Parker and sophomore Ruby Peterson.

To adapt the play into a reader’s theater segment, the students expanded the small cast into several exaggerated characters and brought them to life, Wolfe said.

“We went through and found the funniest bits,” Wolfe said. “Then each person auditioned for a part.”

At All-State judges will determine which performance is best in state, and the school that wins that honor receives a banner for them to show off at their school.

“It’s honestly a big honor to be chosen,” Wolfe said. “The goal is to get the banner.”

–20170207