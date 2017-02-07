Greene teenager in critical condition after collision

1 of 2

Staff Report

A Greene teenager was airlifted for treatment in critical condition after a Feb. 4 collision west of Waverly, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

A 2001 Saturn driven by Andrew Corwin, 17, of Greene was heading on the southbound exit of Highway 218 when it was broadsided by a 2015 GMC Acadia, driven by Ashley Ross, 36, of Clarksville, going westbound on Highway 3.

Corwin had failed to yield to a stop sign when he was hit.

Corwin is in critical condition and was airlifted to Covenant Medical Center. Ross sustained minor injuries.

The Bremer County Sheriff was assisted by Waverly Ambulance, the Waverly Fire Department and Aircare. The investigation into the accident is pending.