Best in the Long Run

Winning 8 Ball doubles team takes its time without wasting a shot

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — The team of George William and Mike Overkamp missed one shot during the 8 Ball Doubles finals against Todd Ransom and Russell Arends to conclude the three-day Super Bowl Pool Tournament at Hot Shots Billiards on Sunday.

“Yeah, that was me,” William said of the miscue.

And it cost them … at least for that game.

Ransom and Arends had to sit patiently as William and Overkamp ran the table in the first three games in a series up to four — the former team was snake-bitten when it came to sinking balls on the break.

When Ransom got to finally shoot after the miss, he ran the table to force a fifth game. That’s when Overkamp — who broke the fifth rack — ran the table to claim the title.

Though there was only one miss aside from the non-pocketed breaks during the five games, the series took more than 40 minutes to conclude. Walters and Overkamp worked methodically, circling the table for the best pattern play, measuring angles like craftsmen preparing to make precise cuts.

They seem to make a pretty good team if not work partners.

“We’re actually rivals who often go up against each other,” said Overkamp of Waterloo. “We just got together for this.”

William and Overkamp went undefeated in the 30-team bracket, while Ransom and Arends had to battle back through the loser’s bracket to get to the finals.

They would have had to defeat William and Overkamp twice in the finals.

Last year’s 8 Ball Doubles champs — Ryan Miller and Hot Shots owner Joe Hull — were defeated by Ransom and Arends in the loser’s bracket final and had to settle for third place.

Miller and Hull don’t take losing lightly. Even when they win they tend to debate and bicker about approach and strategy.

Hull was willing to take most of the blame.

“I played terrible,” he said. “I also got knocked out early in the singles tournaments.”

Hull ran the tournament, which is one of Hot Shots’ biggest events of the year.

“We had all our brackets full … it was a good turnout,” Hull said. “We have other big tournaments throughout the year. We have one about once a month.

“They’re tough for me to play in because I’m running the bar, making sure things are going smoothly. It’s hard to concentrate while going against guys who are good.”

The singles champions were Clint Benson (8 Ball) and George William (9 Ball).

Hot Shots Billiards

Super Bowl Pool Tournament

Feb. 3-5

8 Ball Results

1st- Clint Benson

2nd- Dennis Ungs

3rd- Kaleb Nauman

4th- Todd Ransom

5/6- Joe Soderberg / Bryan Brandau

9 Ball Results

1st- George William

2nd- Curtis Riley Sellers

3rd- Clint Benson

4th- Chris Campbell

5/6- Steve Lane / Bill Hicok

Doubles Results

1st- George William / Mike Overkamp

2nd- Todd Ransom / Russell Arends

3rd- Joe Hull / Ryan Miller

4th- Mike Enders / Ron Brinkley

5/6- Chris Campbell / Clint Benson and

Matt Varner / Bryan Driver