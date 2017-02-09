Cougars end Bearcats season with 55-30 regional win

Press photo by John Burbridge AGWSR’s Taryan Barrick, left, grabs a rebound away from North Butler’s Nicole Heeren (No. 53) and Marcy Jacobs (No. 33) during the second half of the Cougars’ 55-30 Class 1A-Region 3 win over the Bearcats.
Press photo by John Burbridge
AGWSR’s Taryan Barrick, left, grabs a rebound away from North Butler’s Nicole Heeren (No. 53) and Marcy Jacobs (No. 33) during the second half of the Cougars’ 55-30 Class 1A-Region 3 win over the Bearcats.

AGWSR hits 11 3-pointers while advancing to next round

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

ACKLEY — High-arcing 3-point shot attempts tend to provoke two types of sounds.

The first is the subtle collective inhaling din from the home crowd followed by — whenever a successful splashdown — the exhaled outburst.

The AGWSR Cougars gave their fans a lot in inhale and exhale about as 11 of their rafters-reaching bombs found their mark while eliminating the visiting North Butler Bearcats, 55-30, in the first round of the Class 1A-Region 3 girls basketball bracket on Monday.

The win advanced Class 1A 14th-ranked AGWSR (17-4) to the quarterfinals next Tuesday (Feb. 14) where it will host the winner of the Tripoli vs. Clarksville that also took place on Thursday.

For the Bearcats (7-12), this was the end of the road.

North Butler took an 8-2 lead with Marcy Jacobs scoring in the post. But then the Cougars started connecting from downtown as Alana Groninga’s 3-pointer put them up 9-8.

The Bearcats led 13-12 after the first quarter, and after AGWSR went on a 7-2 run, Hallie Testroet hit a 3-pointer to keep it close (19-17) before Maddie Brandt’s 3-pointer gave the Cougars a 22-17 lead.

It was the third quarter in which the Bearcats were outscored 23-4 that hastened the end of North Butler’s 2016-17 campaign.

A pair of inside baskets by Rachel Sicard, and 3-pointers on consecutive possessions by Mandy Willems and Brandt helped put the Cougars up by 20 (39-19) with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

Brandt led all scorers with 16 points, and Sicard added 10 for the Cougars.

Emy Osterbuhr’s 9 points led the Bearcats.

 

Class 1A-Region 3

AGWSR 55, NORTH BUTLER 30

Scoring By Quarters

North Butler 13 4 8 5 — 30

ASWSR 12 10 23 10 — 55

NORTH BUTLER — Madison Pleas 3, Makayla Hauser 3, Marcy Jacobs 4, Emy Osterbuhr 9, Hallie Testroet 5, Nicole Heeren 6.

ASWSR — Alana Groninga 6, Mandy Willems 8, Aubrie Fisher 6, Taryan Barrick 4, Addison Johnson 2, Haley Bakker 3, Mariah Jimmerson 10, Maddie Brandt 16, Rachel Sicard 10.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY