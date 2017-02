The Floyd County Democrats will meet at the Prichard Law Office at 103 N. Main St., Charles City, for an off-year caucus beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

The discussion will include plans for the upcoming year and discussion of the protests occurring across the nation.

If you would like to participate by phone, call William Baresel at (641) 228-4500 to set up a conference call.

Coffee will be provided.

