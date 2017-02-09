Prichard, Democrats organize Saturday rally in Mason City

Staff Report

A bill that would make big changes to Iowa’s collective bargaining law for public employees is expected to be debated on the Senate and House floors next week.

The Senate Labor and Business Relations Committee approved the bill Thursday after hearing strong opposition from Democratic lawmakers, all of whom voted against the measure.

In response to the bill, three north Iowa Democratic legislators — Reps. Todd Prichard, Sharon Steckman and Sen. Amanda Ragan are organizing a rally for this weekend to oppose the Republican bill that “strips away the rights of workers,” a news release said.

The Rally for Iowa Working Families will begin at noon, Saturday, Feb. 11, in Mason City Central Park, Mason City.

The lawmakers are holding the rally to give citizens in north central Iowa an opportunity to stand up for the teachers, firefighters, police officers, state, county and city workers, and other public servants in our community, the release said.

Prichard will also hold a press conference prior to the rally. It begins at 9 a.m. with local teachers, school board members and public employees about the impact of the recent bills to come before the Iowa House, including the “inadequately low education funding bill and a measure to strip away worker’s rights in Iowa,” a news release stated.

Iowa’s current collective bargaining law allows public sector employees like teachers, nurses and correctional officers to negotiate job benefits, including health insurance, extra pay and seniority. The proposed legislation would specifically prohibit those discussions.

Republicans say the bill, which includes exemptions for some public safety workers, will give employers greater flexibility to reward top employees. Unions argue it will hurt Iowa’s workforce and is meant to weaken unions.

