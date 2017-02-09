Woman retires from Farm Service Agency

Sandra Jaeger at the Farmer’s Service Agency. Jaeger will be retiring on Feb. 24. Press Photo By Thomas Nelson

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Working with farmers can be a joy and one Charles City woman knows this firsthand.

Sandra Jaeger, program technician at the Farmer’s Service Agency, will be retiring after almost 40 years.

“I originally started clear back when I was a junior or senior in high school,” Jaegar said.

Prior to that she was a farmer and it was through that farming experience that she was able to get her job later.

Jaeger started working at the agency while working at the Co-op during high school.

Since then she has been in Charles City working one-on-one with farmers and helping inform them of policy and procedures.

She found an opening and went for it.

While Jaeger was still in high school she got school credit for working at the Farmer’s Service Agency.

She left for seven years in 1969 after her children were born, but she returned in 1976 and has been there ever since.

While there she’s been in charge of the farm program called “reduction adjustment”. She’s been working on the program since she’s started. Then she needs to go out and explain it to the farm producers.

“Trying to learn how the new farm program’s going to work, trying to figure out how to administer it,” Jaeger said.

From there she helps farmers get signed up with all the necessary paper work.

Over the years there have been a lot of different programs that Jaeger has worked on and administered.

“I’ve been through a lot of them, I just don’t know how many,” Jaeger said.

Meeting with the farmers and learning news things are Jaeger’s favorite part of working at the agency, she said.

Jaeger has worked with a lot of people over the years while at the Farmer’s Service Agency. She’s worked with Dean Lines, program technician, for 36 years.

“She brings a lot of light to the office,” Janel Jones, program technician said.

Her co-workers have gotten to know Jaeger fairly well over their time together.

Jones has sat next to Jaeger for 16 years.

“She’s one of the hardest working ladies I’ve ever worked with,” Lines said.

She’s always willing to help and is always wanting to get things done, Jones said.

“She’s not a sitter, she has to help,” Jones said.

Jaeger has been one of the reasons that Floyd County is ahead of other counties and is one step ahead of everyone else, Lines said.

“You get pretty close with everybody,” Jaeger said.

Along with co-workers, she’s met quite a few farmers.

“You go from grandpa, to dad, to the sons, to their sons. There’s some five generations of farmers I know,” Jaeger said.

She’s always been in Floyd County.

On Feb. 24 she will have her retirement at the Farmer’s Service Agency, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.