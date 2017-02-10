Riceville proposes sharing superintendents

Staff report

The Charles City district Board of Education will consider a request from Riceville to share a district superintendent, according to the board’s agenda for Monday’s meeting.

The request comes from Riceville’s school board. Riceville’s current part-time superintendent will be retiring at the end of the 2016-17 school year. The board will “provide direction to administration as to how to respond,” the agenda said.

Board members will also share their experiences of lobbying the state Legislature in Des Moines with New Hampton, Osage, Rockford and Turkey Valley.