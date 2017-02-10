Mediacom announces gigabyte service as city studies broadband

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The perceived shortcomings of internet service in Charles City has led officials to consider looking into a feasibility study whether establishing a broadband utility would be cost- effective and right for the city.

A survey commissioned by the city revealed that 82.9 percent of Charles City residents want more internet options.

Mediacom, an internet provider for Charles City, announced in January that it will provide broadband internet with 1 gigabyte speed. There is some confusion, however, about the availability of hardware needed for the new service.

Mark Wicks, community development director, said he was told by Mediacom about the new service prior to the Wednesday, Feb. 8, Charles City Broadband Telecommunications Commission meeting in which SmartSource Consulting presented a study on community demand for broadband.

Todd Smith, business account executive for Mediacom came to Charles City and told Wicks, that the gigabyte service is available in Iowa, however a special modem is required, Wicks said.

It is a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem that’s needed. Wireless service is not yet available at gigabyte speed, Phyllis Peters, Mediacom communication director, told the Press in an email.

Currently, the required modem is listed for sale through cablelabs.com, a website that Mediacom redirects you.

Wicks said he was told by Smith “the modems are not yet available. He says it could be approximately two to three months before they are available.”

The gigabyte service would be available for commercial and residential service, Peters told the Press.

Not everyone in Charles City is able to receive the level of customer service they want from Mediacom, Wicks said.

Often times the best way to get issues addressed in Charles City is to go to Mediacom’s location in town, he said.

“If you look in the phone book and call Mediacom you will not talk to the Charles City office,” Wicks said.

Mediacom has offered broadband service and internet services in Charles City since 2002, Peters said.

“We’ve increased the speeds 11 times since 2002,” Peters said.

Gigabyte service is not new to commercial customers of Mediacom, Peters said.

If the city were to offer a broadband utility it wouldn’t affect Mediacom’s presence in Charles City, she said. They are used to competition.

Mediacom, headquartered out of New York, is a communication provider in Charles City and throughout the U.S. Nearly 1 million households in Iowa communities will be able to take advantage of the new speed once they are able to obtain the new modem, Peters said.