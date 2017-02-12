North Butler’s Nelson making fourth trip to Wrestling State Championships

Rockford’s Portis wins 120-pound title for third appearance
Staff Report
LAKE MILLS — North Butler senior Dalton Nelson improved his record to 25-0 with a 5-1 decision over Luke Peters of South Hamilton in the Class 1A District 2 160-pound championship, thus earning his fourth trip to the State Wrestling Championships, to take place Thursday through Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Nelson will be accompanied by fellow senior Brandon Trees, who earned a 12-8 decision over Michael Olsen of Lake Mills in the 152-pound final; and sophomore Bryce Trees, who defeated Nashua-Plainfield’s Brock Dietz 5-0 in the second-place wrestleback qualifier in the 106-pound bracket.
Dietz had lost to Lake Mills’ Caiden Jones in the finals.
Rockford senior Will Portis will be making his third trip to the state finals after earning a 9-3 decision over Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic in the 120-pound finals. Portis improved to 45-3 for the season.
Rockford’s 170-pounder Dakota Vance will also represent the Warriors in Des Moines. Vance lost a 7-0 decision in the finals to Jarel Arbegast of West Fork, but was awarded an automatic second-place qualifier when Jordan Weiland of West Hancock won his consolation match.
Vance (35-6) had previously defeated Weiland in the semis, and wrestleback rules prevent rematches when state-qualifying slots are on the line.
Class 1A District 2 Meet
At Lake Mills
Team Results
- Lake Mills 96.0, 2. West Hancock 64.0, 3. North Butler 48.0, 4. Central Springs 46.0, 5. Belmond-Klemme 42.0, 6. Rockford 38.0, 6. West Fork 38.0, 8. Eagle Grove 32.0, 9. South Hamilton 31.0, 10. Newman Catholic 30.0, 11. Riceville 29.5, 12. Saint Ansgar 24.0, 13. Nashua-Plainfield 17.0, 14. Agwsr 16.0, 15. St. Edmond 14.0, 16. Northwood-Kensett 0.0
106 Results
1st Place – Caiden Jones of Lake Mills
2nd Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler
3rd Place – Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield
4th Place – Keaton Wilson of Belmond-Klemme
1st Place Match
Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) 46-2, So. over Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-6, Jr. (Fall 5:25).
2nd Place Match
Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-6, So. over Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
3rd Place Match
Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-6, So. over Keaton Wilson (Belmond-Klemme) 25-13, So. (Fall 3:13).
113 Results
1st Place – Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills
2nd Place – Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme
3rd Place – Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield
4th Place – Caileb Pate of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills) 43-9, Fr. over Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 26-6, So. (SV-1 6-4).
2nd Place Match
Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 26-6, So. over Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-14, Fr. (Fall 1:22).
3rd Place Match
Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-14, Fr. over Caileb Pate (Central Springs) 29-16, Sr. (Dec 10-3).
120 Results
1st Place – Will Portis of Rockford
2nd Place – Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic
3rd Place – Derek Graham of Eagle Grove
4th Place – Kyle Beery of Lake Mills
1st Place Match
Will Portis (Rockford) 45-3, Sr. over Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 36-7, So. (Dec 9-3).
2nd Place Match
Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 36-7, So. over Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 33-9, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 33-9, Jr. over Kyle Beery (Lake Mills) 35-16, So. (Dec 13-12).
126 Results
1st Place – Keaton Hetland of South Hamilton
2nd Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
3rd Place – Deven Steele of Saint Ansgar
4th Place – George Schmit of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Keaton Hetland (South Hamilton) 31-6, Jr. over Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 35-15, Fr. (MD 12-3).
2nd Place Match
Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 35-15, Fr. over Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 29-7, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 29-7, So. over George Schmit (Newman Catholic) 30-14, So. (Fall 1:14).
132 Results
1st Place – Chance Throndson of Riceville
2nd Place – Connor Allison of St. Edmond
3rd Place – Dalton Subject of West Hancock
4th Place – Lucas Garl of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Chance Throndson (Riceville) 41-1, Jr. over Connor Allison (St. Edmond) 19-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (16-1)).
2nd Place Match
Connor Allison (St. Edmond) 19-8, Sr. over Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 20-19, So. (Fall 4:24).
3rd Place Match
Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 20-19, So. over Lucas Garl (Central Springs) 32-12, So. (Inj. 2:13).
138 Results
1st Place – Jacob Hansen of West Fork
2nd Place – Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills
3rd Place – Andrew Morische of Riceville
4th Place – Jacob Mathers of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Jacob Hansen (West Fork) 29-2, Sr. over Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 34-10, So. (Fall 1:43).
2nd Place Match
Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 34-10, So. over Andrew Morische (Riceville) 20-18, Sr. (Fall 2:24).
3rd Place Match
Andrew Morische (Riceville) 20-18, Sr. over Jacob Mathers (Central Springs) 27-16, Sr. (Fall 3:37).
145 Results
1st Place – Ben Jacobs of Newman Catholic
2nd Place – Georden Perry of Central Springs
3rd Place – Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove
4th Place – Nick Lemmon of West Hancock
1st Place Match
Ben Jacobs (Newman Catholic) 22-14, So. over Georden Perry (Central Springs) 37-9, Sr. (Dec 6-4).
2nd Place Match
Georden Perry (Central Springs) 37-9, Sr. over Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 42-6, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 42-6, Jr. over Nick Lemmon (West Hancock) 33-9, Sr. (Fall 1:35).
152 Results
1st Place – Brandon Trees of North Butler
2nd Place – Michael Olsen of Lake Mills
3rd Place – Bennett Bruns of West Hancock
4th Place – Kameron Black of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Brandon Trees (North Butler) 38-5, Jr. over Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 49-5, Sr. (Dec 12-8).
2nd Place Match
Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 49-5, Sr. over Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 32-15, So. (Fall 0:56).
3rd Place Match
Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 32-15, So. over Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) 34-14, So. (Dec 4-2).
160 Results
1st Place – Dalton Nelson of North Butler
2nd Place – Luke Peters of South Hamilton
3rd Place – Cole Neel of Central Springs
4th Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock
1st Place Match
Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 25-0, Sr. over Luke Peters (South Hamilton) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
2nd Place Match
Luke Peters (South Hamilton) 30-4, Sr. over Cole Neel (Central Springs) 34-5, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Cole Neel (Central Springs) 34-5, Sr. over Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 32-14, Fr. (Fall 1:42).
170 Results
1st Place – Jarel Arbegast of West Fork
2nd Place – Dakota Vance of Rockford
3rd Place – Jordan Weiland of West Hancock
4th Place – Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Jarel Arbegast (West Fork) 17-2, Sr. over Dakota Vance (Rockford) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
2nd Place Match
Dakota Vance (Rockford) 35-6, Sr. over Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 36-9, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 36-9, Sr. over Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic) 33-13, So. (Dec 8-3).
182 Results
1st Place – Zach Ryg of Central Springs
2nd Place – Gabe Irons of Lake Mills
3rd Place – Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme
4th Place – Trae Ulrich of North Butler
1st Place Match
Zach Ryg (Central Springs) 38-4, So. over Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 47-5, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
2nd Place Match
Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 47-5, Jr. over Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 14-8, So. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 14-8, So. over Trae Ulrich (North Butler) 33-12, Sr. (Dec 9-3).
195 Results
1st Place – Slade Sifuentes of Lake Mills
2nd Place – Hunter Hagen of West Hancock
3rd Place – Heath Farr of Rockford
4th Place – Gavin Varner of Northwood-Kensett
1st Place Match
Slade Sifuentes (Lake Mills) 46-0, Sr. over Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 39-4, Jr. (Fall 3:50).
2nd Place Match
Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 39-4, Jr. over Heath Farr (Rockford) 38-9, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Heath Farr (Rockford) 38-9, Sr. over Gavin Varner (Northwood-Kensett) 19-24, So. (Dec 8-7).
220 Results
1st Place – Caleb Meinders of Agwsr
2nd Place – Colton Francis of West Hancock
3rd Place – Zack Santee of Central Springs
4th Place – Noah Ball of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Caleb Meinders (Agwsr) 31-3, Sr. over Colton Francis (West Hancock) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0).
2nd Place Match
Colton Francis (West Hancock) 34-6, Jr. over Zack Santee (Central Springs) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Zack Santee (Central Springs) 38-5, Jr. over Noah Ball (Newman Catholic) 17-15, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
285 Results
1st Place – Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme
2nd Place – Mitchell Smith of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock
4th Place – Evan Haskins of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Cameron Beminio (Belmond-Klemme) 33-3, Jr. over Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 39-6, Sr. (Fall 5:23).
2nd Place Match
Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 39-6, Sr. over Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 26-12, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 26-12, Fr. over Evan Haskins (Newman Catholic) 21-19, Sr. (Fall 5:27).