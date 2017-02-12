North Butler’s Nelson making fourth trip to Wrestling State Championships

Rockford’s Portis wins 120-pound title for third appearance

Staff Report

LAKE MILLS — North Butler senior Dalton Nelson improved his record to 25-0 with a 5-1 decision over Luke Peters of South Hamilton in the Class 1A District 2 160-pound championship, thus earning his fourth trip to the State Wrestling Championships, to take place Thursday through Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Nelson will be accompanied by fellow senior Brandon Trees, who earned a 12-8 decision over Michael Olsen of Lake Mills in the 152-pound final; and sophomore Bryce Trees, who defeated Nashua-Plainfield’s Brock Dietz 5-0 in the second-place wrestleback qualifier in the 106-pound bracket.

Dietz had lost to Lake Mills’ Caiden Jones in the finals.

Rockford senior Will Portis will be making his third trip to the state finals after earning a 9-3 decision over Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic in the 120-pound finals. Portis improved to 45-3 for the season.

Rockford’s 170-pounder Dakota Vance will also represent the Warriors in Des Moines. Vance lost a 7-0 decision in the finals to Jarel Arbegast of West Fork, but was awarded an automatic second-place qualifier when Jordan Weiland of West Hancock won his consolation match.

Vance (35-6) had previously defeated Weiland in the semis, and wrestleback rules prevent rematches when state-qualifying slots are on the line.

Class 1A District 2 Meet

At Lake Mills

Team Results

Lake Mills 96.0, 2. West Hancock 64.0, 3. North Butler 48.0, 4. Central Springs 46.0, 5. Belmond-Klemme 42.0, 6. Rockford 38.0, 6. West Fork 38.0, 8. Eagle Grove 32.0, 9. South Hamilton 31.0, 10. Newman Catholic 30.0, 11. Riceville 29.5, 12. Saint Ansgar 24.0, 13. Nashua-Plainfield 17.0, 14. Agwsr 16.0, 15. St. Edmond 14.0, 16. Northwood-Kensett 0.0

106 Results

1st Place – Caiden Jones of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler

3rd Place – Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield

4th Place – Keaton Wilson of Belmond-Klemme

1st Place Match

Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) 46-2, So. over Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-6, Jr. (Fall 5:25).

2nd Place Match

Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-6, So. over Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

3rd Place Match

Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-6, So. over Keaton Wilson (Belmond-Klemme) 25-13, So. (Fall 3:13).

113 Results

1st Place – Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme

3rd Place – Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield

4th Place – Caileb Pate of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills) 43-9, Fr. over Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 26-6, So. (SV-1 6-4).

2nd Place Match

Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 26-6, So. over Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-14, Fr. (Fall 1:22).

3rd Place Match

Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-14, Fr. over Caileb Pate (Central Springs) 29-16, Sr. (Dec 10-3).

120 Results

1st Place – Will Portis of Rockford

2nd Place – Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic

3rd Place – Derek Graham of Eagle Grove

4th Place – Kyle Beery of Lake Mills

1st Place Match

Will Portis (Rockford) 45-3, Sr. over Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 36-7, So. (Dec 9-3).

2nd Place Match

Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 36-7, So. over Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 33-9, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 33-9, Jr. over Kyle Beery (Lake Mills) 35-16, So. (Dec 13-12).

126 Results

1st Place – Keaton Hetland of South Hamilton

2nd Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove

3rd Place – Deven Steele of Saint Ansgar

4th Place – George Schmit of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Keaton Hetland (South Hamilton) 31-6, Jr. over Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 35-15, Fr. (MD 12-3).

2nd Place Match

Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 35-15, Fr. over Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 29-7, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 29-7, So. over George Schmit (Newman Catholic) 30-14, So. (Fall 1:14).

132 Results

1st Place – Chance Throndson of Riceville

2nd Place – Connor Allison of St. Edmond

3rd Place – Dalton Subject of West Hancock

4th Place – Lucas Garl of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Chance Throndson (Riceville) 41-1, Jr. over Connor Allison (St. Edmond) 19-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (16-1)).

2nd Place Match

Connor Allison (St. Edmond) 19-8, Sr. over Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 20-19, So. (Fall 4:24).

3rd Place Match

Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 20-19, So. over Lucas Garl (Central Springs) 32-12, So. (Inj. 2:13).

138 Results

1st Place – Jacob Hansen of West Fork

2nd Place – Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Andrew Morische of Riceville

4th Place – Jacob Mathers of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Jacob Hansen (West Fork) 29-2, Sr. over Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 34-10, So. (Fall 1:43).

2nd Place Match

Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 34-10, So. over Andrew Morische (Riceville) 20-18, Sr. (Fall 2:24).

3rd Place Match

Andrew Morische (Riceville) 20-18, Sr. over Jacob Mathers (Central Springs) 27-16, Sr. (Fall 3:37).

145 Results

1st Place – Ben Jacobs of Newman Catholic

2nd Place – Georden Perry of Central Springs

3rd Place – Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove

4th Place – Nick Lemmon of West Hancock

1st Place Match

Ben Jacobs (Newman Catholic) 22-14, So. over Georden Perry (Central Springs) 37-9, Sr. (Dec 6-4).

2nd Place Match

Georden Perry (Central Springs) 37-9, Sr. over Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 42-6, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 42-6, Jr. over Nick Lemmon (West Hancock) 33-9, Sr. (Fall 1:35).

152 Results

1st Place – Brandon Trees of North Butler

2nd Place – Michael Olsen of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Bennett Bruns of West Hancock

4th Place – Kameron Black of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Brandon Trees (North Butler) 38-5, Jr. over Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 49-5, Sr. (Dec 12-8).

2nd Place Match

Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 49-5, Sr. over Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 32-15, So. (Fall 0:56).

3rd Place Match

Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 32-15, So. over Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) 34-14, So. (Dec 4-2).

160 Results

1st Place – Dalton Nelson of North Butler

2nd Place – Luke Peters of South Hamilton

3rd Place – Cole Neel of Central Springs

4th Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock

1st Place Match

Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 25-0, Sr. over Luke Peters (South Hamilton) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

2nd Place Match

Luke Peters (South Hamilton) 30-4, Sr. over Cole Neel (Central Springs) 34-5, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Cole Neel (Central Springs) 34-5, Sr. over Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 32-14, Fr. (Fall 1:42).

170 Results

1st Place – Jarel Arbegast of West Fork

2nd Place – Dakota Vance of Rockford

3rd Place – Jordan Weiland of West Hancock

4th Place – Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Jarel Arbegast (West Fork) 17-2, Sr. over Dakota Vance (Rockford) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

2nd Place Match

Dakota Vance (Rockford) 35-6, Sr. over Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 36-9, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 36-9, Sr. over Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic) 33-13, So. (Dec 8-3).

182 Results

1st Place – Zach Ryg of Central Springs

2nd Place – Gabe Irons of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme

4th Place – Trae Ulrich of North Butler

1st Place Match

Zach Ryg (Central Springs) 38-4, So. over Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 47-5, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

2nd Place Match

Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 47-5, Jr. over Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 14-8, So. (Dec 7-0).

3rd Place Match

Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 14-8, So. over Trae Ulrich (North Butler) 33-12, Sr. (Dec 9-3).

195 Results

1st Place – Slade Sifuentes of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Hunter Hagen of West Hancock

3rd Place – Heath Farr of Rockford

4th Place – Gavin Varner of Northwood-Kensett

1st Place Match

Slade Sifuentes (Lake Mills) 46-0, Sr. over Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 39-4, Jr. (Fall 3:50).

2nd Place Match

Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 39-4, Jr. over Heath Farr (Rockford) 38-9, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Heath Farr (Rockford) 38-9, Sr. over Gavin Varner (Northwood-Kensett) 19-24, So. (Dec 8-7).

220 Results

1st Place – Caleb Meinders of Agwsr

2nd Place – Colton Francis of West Hancock

3rd Place – Zack Santee of Central Springs

4th Place – Noah Ball of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Caleb Meinders (Agwsr) 31-3, Sr. over Colton Francis (West Hancock) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

2nd Place Match

Colton Francis (West Hancock) 34-6, Jr. over Zack Santee (Central Springs) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Zack Santee (Central Springs) 38-5, Jr. over Noah Ball (Newman Catholic) 17-15, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

285 Results

1st Place – Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place – Mitchell Smith of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock

4th Place – Evan Haskins of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Cameron Beminio (Belmond-Klemme) 33-3, Jr. over Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 39-6, Sr. (Fall 5:23).

2nd Place Match

Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 39-6, Sr. over Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 26-12, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 26-12, Fr. over Evan Haskins (Newman Catholic) 21-19, Sr. (Fall 5:27).