Schools ask families to keep sick kids home

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

School districts are asking parents to help contain illness as it crops up among kids in classes.

Robin Fischer, district nurse at Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, has seen an increase in illness among the student population since the start of February, she said. Around 13 students who came to school on Friday ended up visiting Fischer or leaving school with a variety of symptoms, including stomachaches, headaches or high temperatures.

“I’ve seen pneumonia, strep throat, three confirmed cases of influenza A, just about anything,” Fischer said. “Right now it’s probably the worst it’s been.”

Influenza has been a common illness in Charles City schools, district nurse Karen Landers said in an email.

Students are asked to remain at home until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours, Fischer said.

“Even if they’re not running a fever, if they have those extra symptoms and you’re sure, keep them home the extra day,” Fischer said. “The biggest thing is containing that fever.”