Sen. Chuck Grassley announces Charles City town meeting

To the Press

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley will hold four town meetings in northeastern and north central Iowa Feb. 21 through Feb. 24 as part of his annual 99-county meetings.

With these meetings, Grassley will continue his long-standing practice of holding meetings with Iowans in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties at least once every year. Grassley has held a meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. His question-and-answer sessions are open topic and cover whatever subjects those attending choose to raise.

“Representative government is a two-way street. I’m one half of the process and the people of Iowa are the other half. You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Grassley said. “I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments.”

Feb. 21 through Feb. 24, Grassley will be in Iowa Falls, Garner, Charles City and Parkersburg.

These town meetings are open to the public and media.

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Floyd County Town Meeting

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Floyd County Courthouse

101 South Main Street

Charles City