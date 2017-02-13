County considers asking state to fix hog confinement issue

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

Floyd County officials can discuss and object all they want about where confined animal feeding operations (CAFO) are built, but they have no power beyond that to do anything about it.

It’s a message the Floyd County supervisors have relayed to constituents more than once in the past few years as more of these operations have sprung up in Floyd County and the state.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the board will vote on a resolution asking the Legislature and the governor to take a new look at the process that agricultural businesses go through to get approval for their siting decisions from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The businesses use a master matrix to evaluate and score their feeding operation plans. They must score at least half of the available points.

The Board of Supervisors’ meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., is being moved to the ground floor assembly room Tuesday. The agenda also includes setting the hearing date and time for the county’s proposed fiscal year 2018 budget, which supervisors continued to discuss at Monday’s workshop meeting.

Floyd County is home to 110 confined animal feeding operations, according to county tax records.

The resolution on the feeding operations seeks two actions by the state. It asks the Legislature and governor “to address the failings of the master matrix to protect the air, water, health, quality of life and economic interests of the citizens we were elected to represent.”

It also asks that the DNR “be directed to suspend any issuance of any additional CAFO construction permits until such time as corrective new legislation regarding the Master Matrix can be adopted.”

Floyd County is neither standing alone on this issue, nor did the county launch this particular effort. Winneshiek County supervisors, who approved the same resolutions on Jan. 30, sent letters to all the state’s counties asking them to join in petitioning the state for changes.

Floyd County Board Chairman Doug Kamm said the meeting is being held in the larger assembly room space Tuesday because of the CAFO resolution.

“There are going to be a lot of interested parties anytime you talk about … CAFOs,” he said.

Kamm supports asking state lawmakers and the governor to give the issue a new look, but asking for suspension of permits until the Legislature comes up with solutions is unrealistic.

He doesn’t want to shut down farm construction until the Legislature can come up with a solution, he said.

“Why set yourself up for failure?” Kamm said. “It took them something like 10 years the first time.”

With all that the Legislature has on its plate this year, lawmakers won’t get to the master matrix, he said.

“Let’s not ask for impossible,” he said.

Changes to the matrix will not affect producers that follow the rules, he said.

“You don’t make laws for guys that obey the laws, you make rules for those who won’t obey the law,” he said, adding that laws are made to affect those who take advantage of loopholes and do not care what they are doing to others.

The proposal to ask the state to give the master matrix a second look was discussed at a Jan. 30 workshop meeting of the Floyd County Board.

Supervisor Mark Kuhn presented information about problems in Floyd County with the master matrix and distributed to the board a resolution from Winneshiek County, a draft of “Balancing People, Pigs and Prosperity to Avoid Pollution: Iowans Call Sensible Management of CAFOs in Iowa Karst Region and Beyond,” and the Des Moines Register article “Iowa’s Hog Confinement Loopholes Are Causing a Huge Stink.”

Supervisor Linda Tjaden noted that she is a farmer who raises livestock, said it’s important for the board to make an informed decision before taking action that could affect the rural economy.

Gordon Boge, local farmer, expressed concern about putting a moratorium on confinements and having too many regulations, according to meeting minutes by Auditor Gloria Carr.

Kuhn said that the resolution does not call for a moratorium. However, the resolution being considered Tuesday proposes a suspension of awarding permits.

Rudd residents also spoke up about problems with hog confinements constructed near them and the accompanying manure spreading.