Lady Warriors reach semis with 53-34 win over Panthers

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

ROCKFORD — All this talk about points per possession.

How ‘bout fouls per possession?

During a Central Springs’ possession against Rockford in the Class 1A Region 5 girls basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Panthers didn’t score a point — but they drew three quick fouls from the Warriors.

That put Central Springs in the bonus with 2:21 in the third quarter with Rockford nursing a 29-27 lead. And two of those fouls were whistled against one of the Warriors’ fast and athletic on-ball defenders, senior Alyssa Staudt, who had to take a seat with four fouls.

There was a collective sigh among the Rockford faithful within the filled-to-capacity gym. And with good reason. Several weeks before the Panthers defeated the Warriors in their own gym while holding them to a season-low 37 points.

But the sudden accumulation of fouls didn’t discourage the Warriors from turning it up a notch on defense. And with Rockford’s two offensive guns — Emma Staudt and Madison McGregor — finding their rhythm as the game progressed, the Warriors were able to advance to the semifinals by way of a 53-34 victory.

Emma Staudt had 17 points, much of which came from 11 of 14 free throw shooting. She also led the team with 11 rebounds and had six steals.

McGregor recorded a double-double herself with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Parcher had four assists for the Warriors (19-3), who will play the winner of the West Fork-Lake Mills quarterfinal, Friday at 7 p.m. at Rockford.

Central Spring took a 9-6 lead after the first quarter, then regained the lead before halftime with Katie OKeefe’s 3-pointer (22-21).

Parcher assisted a lane-cutting McGregor to give the Warriors a 34-28 lead. Then after a turnover on the ensuing Panther possession, Emma Staudt managed to hit a shot in the lane while falling to the floor after being fouled.

The eventual 3-point play extended Rockford’s advantage to 9 (37-28) with 6:45 left in regulation.

Central Springs (14-9), which was led by Kaylee Parks’ game-high 20 points, was unable to pose a threat for the rest of the game.

Class 2A-Region 5 Girls Quarterfinal

ROCKFORD 53, CENTRAL SPRINGS 34

Scoring By Quarters

Central Springs 9 13 6 6 — 34

Lady Warriors 6 15 11 21 — 53

CENTRAL SPRINGS — Kaylee Parks 20, Michaela Marino 4, Jadyn Shonka 2, Katie OKeefe 3, Morgan Kelly 2, Anna Dietrich 3.

ROCKFORD — Sarah Parcher 4, Alyssa Staudt 2, Theresa Jones 8, Mackenzie Rooney 2, Morgan Thieman 6, Madison McGregor 14, Emma Staudt 17.