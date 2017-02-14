Lady Warriors reach semis with 53-34 win over Panthers

Press photo by John Burbridge Rockford senior MacKenzie Rooney, center, is able to deflect a pass from Central Springs’ Michaela Marino allowing Madison McGregor, left, to get the steal during the second half.
Press photo by John Burbridge
Rockford senior MacKenzie Rooney, center, is able to deflect a pass from Central Springs’ Michaela Marino allowing Madison McGregor, left, to get the steal during the second half.
By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

ROCKFORD — All this talk about points per possession.

How ‘bout fouls per possession?

During a Central Springs’ possession against Rockford in the Class 1A Region 5 girls basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Panthers didn’t score a point — but they drew three quick fouls from the Warriors.

That put Central Springs in the bonus with 2:21 in the third quarter with Rockford nursing a 29-27 lead. And two of those fouls were whistled against one of the Warriors’ fast and athletic on-ball defenders, senior Alyssa Staudt, who had to take a seat with four fouls.

There was a collective sigh among the Rockford faithful within the filled-to-capacity gym. And with good reason. Several weeks before the Panthers defeated the Warriors in their own gym while holding them to a season-low 37 points.

But the sudden accumulation of fouls didn’t discourage the Warriors from turning it up a notch on defense. And with Rockford’s two offensive guns — Emma Staudt and Madison McGregor — finding their rhythm as the game progressed, the Warriors were able to advance to the semifinals by way of a 53-34 victory.

Emma Staudt had 17 points, much of which came from 11 of 14 free throw shooting. She also led the team with 11 rebounds and had six steals.

McGregor recorded a double-double herself with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Parcher had four assists for the Warriors (19-3), who will play the winner of the West Fork-Lake Mills quarterfinal, Friday at 7 p.m. at Rockford.

Central Spring took a 9-6 lead after the first quarter, then regained the lead before halftime with Katie OKeefe’s 3-pointer (22-21).

Parcher assisted a lane-cutting McGregor to give the Warriors a 34-28 lead. Then after a turnover on the ensuing Panther possession, Emma Staudt managed to hit a shot in the lane while falling to the floor after being fouled.

The eventual 3-point play extended Rockford’s advantage to 9 (37-28) with 6:45 left in regulation.

Central Springs (14-9), which was led by Kaylee Parks’ game-high 20 points, was unable to pose a threat for the rest of the game.

Class 2A-Region 5 Girls Quarterfinal

ROCKFORD 53, CENTRAL SPRINGS 34

Scoring By Quarters

Central Springs 9 13 6 6 — 34

Lady Warriors 6 15 11 21 — 53

CENTRAL SPRINGS — Kaylee Parks 20, Michaela Marino 4, Jadyn Shonka 2, Katie OKeefe 3, Morgan Kelly 2, Anna Dietrich 3.

ROCKFORD — Sarah Parcher 4, Alyssa Staudt 2, Theresa Jones 8, Mackenzie Rooney 2, Morgan Thieman 6, Madison McGregor 14, Emma Staudt 17.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY