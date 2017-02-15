Concert a Valentine gift to audience

1 of 5

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The 2017 Charles City All-District Band Concert delighted its audience on Valentine’s Day.

Renee Boss directed the middle school bands. Jake Gassman directed the high school band.

The 6th grade concert band started the show with “Abide With Me” by John Edmondson.

Boss revealed to the audience that the 6th grade band had worked on their music by sitting in a circle to blend their sounds.

She also mentioned how current politics cause uncertainty in the district, but also how the children’s efforts and achievements transcend that uncertainty.

“We will persevere,” Boss said. “Working with the kids gives me great pride.”

The band continued with “Scottish Fold Fantasy” and “Project Mercury.”

After the 6th band exited the stage, Boss remained to direct the 7th and 8th grade band, which performed “Excellentia Overture” and “The Lost Lady Found.”

“Lost Lady Found” was played as a result of the snow days and sickness that have plagued the band in recent months

In-between songs Boss mentioned the band will be going on a trip to Adventure Land and are accepting donations to help. The students won’t have to pay for the trip.

During Lost Lady Found the upper middle school band played firmly, beginning the song with a staccato, introducing the listeners to its style, leading into a whimsical melody.

The brass section was highlighted in the beginning with the woodwinds coming in during the melody.

The high school began its performance with a classic. Using Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” as a triumphant start.

The middle piece for the high school, “In the Shinning of the Stars,” quieted the room with a song that slowly built toward its reserved apex, using smooth elongated notes to move the audience.

Every one of the high school’s songs took full advantage of its percussion section with a special emphasis on the timpani.

“The Liberty Bell,” by John Philip Sousa, ended the concert. Some readers may recognize it as the song beginning episodes of “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”