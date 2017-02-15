Former CC wrestler joins county sheriff’s office

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A 2013 Charles City High School graduate is now a deputy sheriff for Floyd County.

Floyd County Deputy Luke Johnson had been working as a reserve officer and part-time county jailer prior to being a full-time member of the Sheriff’s Office.

“I grew up in Charles City,” Johnson said. “I’m just getting started in this career.”

In high school Johnson was a wrestler and continued wrestling into college.

“After Charles City I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted to wrestle,” Johnson said.

Johnson went to Wartburg College and wrestled for year and a half before getting injured. Johnson then transferred to North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). There he completed a two year degree in criminal justice.

It was during that time he worked as a jailer and transport officer for Floyd County in 2014 while attending school. During that time he gain an affinity for law enforcement.

During that time he learned how to talk to people during different situations. He can talk to someone who is upset and help bring them to a rational level of discussion.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to work for the Floyd County Sheriff’s office is just the environment they possess,” Jonson said.

He completed his degree in December of 2016, and got hired on to the Sheriff’s office in February.

Johnson enjoys that he’s able to stay in his hometown.

“I’m a people person, so I love talking with people,” Johnson said.

So far he hasn’t encountered anyone he knows while on duty.

“You’ve got to know and understand that you’ll come across people that you know, but you also have to go off of the policies that are expected of you,” Johnson said.

Johnson takes his responsibilities as a deputy seriously. He won’t treat anyone he doesn’t know differently than anyone he does knows, Johnson said.

“I grew up here I know the ins and outs of the city,” Johnson said. “I still stay involved in the community.”

Johnson volunteers as an assistant coach for the Charles City high school wrestling team.

“Kind of help those kids out,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to have that opportunity.”

Training for the Sheriff’s office and wrestling are very similar mentally, Johnson said.

“There’s a lot more similarities than there are differences,” Johnson said. “No matter what you do in this type of career, it’s going to relate to what I did in wrestling.”

The physical training and tests weren’t really that challenging to Johnson because of his wrestling background.

“We train for defensive tactics up in the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, (we) did that in college too,” Johnson said.

Deputies like Johnson have to wear a kevlar vest that weighs 30 to 40 pounds, he said. The kevlar bullet proof vest is something deputies need to wear everyday to stay safe.

“We have to carry all of this added gear, so we’re hypothetically supposed to be in better shape than people that we encounter,” Johnson said. “I’ve gotten good scores on all the PT test I’ve taken.”

So far Johnson hasn’t over exerted himself to the point of injury, he said.

While he’s out doing his job Johnson hopes people don’t view him differently.

“I just that look at me like a normal human being,” Johnson said. “Just because we wear the badge doesn’t mean we’re higher than any of these other individuals.”

He hopes that people see him as approachable to talk with about anything.

“Somebody can come to me and ask questions,” Johnson said. “I’ll be just as respectful to them as they are to me.”

–20170215