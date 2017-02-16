Report: Store manager facing felony theft charge

Staff Report

The manager of the Dollar General store on Hulin Street in Charles City is facing a felony theft charge after being arrested Wednesday, according to a KIMT-TV report.

Joseph Alan Raveling, 32, of Charles City is charged with one count of 2nddegree theft and is accused of taking money from several Dollar General deposits between December 2016 and January 2017, totaling more than $5,300, the report says.

Charles City Police responded at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person stealing at the Dollar General store. Raveling was arrested and incarcerated in the Floyd County Jail.

Raveling was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General store on Hulin Street.

He was booked into the Floyd County Jail Wednesday and was released Thursday, according to jail staff.

