Bike amenities coming to Charles City

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Bike Fixations might build a bike repair station in Charles City.

The cost for the station would be $1,500, and that would be donated by First Security Bank.

At the Charles City Parks and Recreation Board meeting Feb. 15 in the library’s Zastrow room, the prospect of a bike repair station was announced and met positively.

Park and Recreation Board Chairman Bob Kloberdanz said he was approached by First Security Bank saying that they wanted to donate the funds.

With the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa or RAGBRAI scheduled to come through Charles City on July 26 this would be asset, Kloberdanz said.

“How cool would that be to throw up,” Kloberdanz said. “They’re very solid.”

There would be little needed from the city to install the station.

“All we would be doing is the labor to install it,” Kloberdanz said. “I think it would be a great amenity for Charles City.”

The Parks and Recreation Board members were all in favor of the new bike station, calling it a great idea.

Victory Park

The board also discussed Victory Park and the timeline on its completion.

“It’s an aggressive time frame,” board member Dennis Petersen said.

The sculpture for the park is due to be finished by June 1, and is being made from pieces of the old suspension bridge.

Ash trees

Ash tree removal was also discussed. Currently some 20 to 25 ash trees have been removed from Charles City along the river, at the Wildwood golf course and other locations.

“We’ve already replanted trees,” Charles City Parks and Recreation Director Steve Lindaman said.

A Trees Please grant is helping fund the replacement trees.