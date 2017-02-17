NB’s Nelson stopped in semis

Bearcat senior to wrestle in consolation semis; Rockford’s Portis and Vance will also make awards stand

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

DES MOINES — North Butler senior Dalton Nelson suffered his first loss of the season when Akron-Westfield sophomore John Henrich decisioned him 5-0 in the Class 1A 160-pound semifinals, Friday at the State Wrestling Championships.

Nelson (27-1) had followed up Thursday’s opening-round major decision over Don Bosco’s Bryce Schares (13-0) with another major decision over Ryan Schott of Regional (9-0) in quarterfinal rounds the following day.

But Henrich, who was the only other undefeated wrestler in the bracket, spoiled Nelson’s chance at championship glory as he will now wrestle for at-best third place in Saturday’s consolation round.

He will face Tri-Center’s Tyler Paulson in the consolation semis starting at 10 a.m. with Class 1A wrestlers going after the Class 3A wrestlers complete their round.

Rockford 120-pound senior Will Portis is also wrestling for third-place in the Class 1A consolations. Portis (47-4) was dropped to the consolation bracket after losing a 9-2 decision to Underwood freshman Blake Thomsen in the quarterfinals.

Portis rebounded with a pair of 4-3 decision wins over Logan-Magnolia’s Remington Meeker and Riverside’s Tatem Blumi in order for a chance to face Lisbon’s Ryne Mohrfield in the consolation semifinals.

No matter where they end up placing, both Nelson and Portis have earned the distinction of being three-time award standing finishers at the state championships, which honor the top eight wrestlers in each bracket.

Last year, Nelson and Portis finished seventh as respective 152- and 106-pounders.

Rockford’s 170-pound senior Dakota Vance will also make the award stand.

Recording two straight fall wins after being sent the consolation bracket — including 24-second pin over Nick Milder of Regina — Vance lost a 9-2 decision to Gunnar Grunsted of Panorama in the consolation third round.

Vance (37-8) will face Nick Haynes of Missouri Valley in the seventh-place match.