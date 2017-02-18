Lady Warriors to play for regional title on Monday

Rockford defeated West Fork, 49-34 in Friday’s semifinal

Staff Report

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Lady Warriors avenged another regular-season loss in the Class 2A Region 5 girls basketball bracket when they defeated the West Fork Warhawks 49-34 in Friday’s semifinal.

Morgan Thieman scored 14 points, Emma Staudt added 10, and Alyssa Staudt had 10 rebounds and six assists for Rockford (20-3), which will play No. 4-ranked North Linn in the final, Monday at 7 p.m. at Parkersburg.

The Monday before, Rockford defeated Central Springs in the quarterfinals. In regular-season Top of Iowa-East Conference play, the Warriors and the Panthers were 1-1 with each team earning road victories.

The Warriors were also 1-1 against the Warhawks in the regular season.