Rockford’s Portis 4th, Vance 8th at State Wrestling Championships

Warrior 120-pound senior makes third award stand appearance

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

DES MOINES — It’s one thing to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rockford senior Will Portis found himself in the wrong position at the wrong time.

In the Class 1A 120-pound consolation finals against Don Bosco’s Gable Fox during Saturday’s round of the State Wrestling Championships, Portis — down 6-2 midway through the second period — was trying to generate some offense while locked on the mat with Fox at the edge of the circle for up-for-grabs takedown points.

When Fox was able to get his upper body perpendicular to the mat, Portis — who was draped over Fox’s back — suddenly was upside down with his shoulders in a bad spot.

It happened right in front of Bosco’s coaches, who were quick to point out Portis’s predicament. That prompted a slap from the ref, and Fox got the 3:10 fall and the third-place finish.

Portis advanced to the third-place match by way of his 8-2 consolation semifinal win over Lisbon’s Ryne Mohrfeld earlier in the day.

Portis finished his final high school season with a 48-5 record. With the fourth-place finish, he has made it to the state championship awards stand three times during his career.

Last year as a 106-pounder, Portis placed seventh. The year before in the same weight class, he placed fifth.

Rockford was graced with another award-stand finisher in this year’s tournament. Senior 170-pounder Dakota Vance placed eighth after submitting a medical forfeit for his seventh-place match against Nick Haynes of Missouri Valley.

Vance’s record was capped a 39-11.