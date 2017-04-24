Charles City to raise coverage on city tower

The city has raised its insurance coverage of the dispatch tower outside of the police station and city hall.

At a Charles City Council planning session Monday, the council discussed raising its coverage of the dispatch tower to $500,000 with a $5,000 deductible.

Originally the city was going raise its overall coverage as well, but after looking at other cities, officials realized Charles City is already on the higher end with $11 million worth of coverage, said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers after the meeting.

The $11 million is made up of $2 million liability coverage and $9 million umbrella coverage.

The only community that had higher coverage than Charles City was Decorah, Diers said.

The coverage of the dispatch tower was raised from around $150,000 to $500,000.

“As part of this law enforcement study one of the things we learned was that it costs about a $1 million to move and or replace it, and that’s for equipment and everything,” Diers said.

The tower alone would cost $500,000 to replace. The equipment is housed in the police station and so if the tower were to fall, the only thing that would need to be replaced would be the tower itself, Diers said.

“If we lose our tower like that, $5,000 is pretty small change to replace it,” Diers said about the deductible.

During that same planning session the City Council also discussed with Tim Fox, the director of the Charles City Area Development Corp., and Mike Molstead a plan to expand Mike Molstead Motors.

The Charley Western Bridge was also discussed. The City Council discussed changing a previous agreement with Calhoun-Burns to evaluate the bridge.

During a previous meeting prior to the bridge’s partial collapse, the council had voted for evaluations of the Charley Western Bridge and Main Street bridge.

Several council members asked Charles City Engineer John Fallis when possible plans would be available for the reconstruction, including plans for expanding the bridge from pedestrian use to vehicle traffic as well.

Charles City Council member Delaine Freeseman requested a discussion of a trail on South Grand be scheduled for the next workshop.

The council also heard from Fallis on fixing cracked roads in Charles City. The amount for repair of cracks in the city will be $14,700 and the amount for replay is $22,080.90. The repair works is quoted from Bargen Inc.

The planning session was a non-voting session of the Charles City Council. The next regular session will be Monday, May 1.