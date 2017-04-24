Songs from across the pond

1 of 5

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The United Kingdom made a stop in Charles City Sunday.

The Charles City Singers teamed with members of the Charles City Chamber Orchestra to present the Songs of the British Isles Concert, Sunday, April 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

The concert was directed by Scott Blankenbaker, and along with the orchestra was accompanied by Christine Cleveland.

For over four months the Charles City Singers have practiced and prepared for the concert, said singer Derek Sturtevant, also the Choral Director at Charles City High School.

A mixture of small group songs, instrumental solos and audience sing-alongs filled the halls of the church.

The music brought in a classical blend of folk music done with an elegant background.

The final song, Amazing Grace was joined by John Morris on bagpipes.