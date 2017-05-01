19th Amendment Society celebrates elected women

1 of 5

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A group of almost 90 men and women came together Sunday to celebrate elected women of Floyd County and Charles City.

From the Charles City Board of Education to state senators, women of office were honored.

Pictures commemorating past women of office adorned a table behind the podium so the audience could see it throughout the procession.

A yellow rose was the centerpiece of each table, which held particular significance to the women’s suffrage movement.

“It means that you were in support,” said Marilu Wohlers of the 19th Amendment Society. “They used the yellow rose in their parades. … it was a symbol.”

The event was inspired by the upcoming 100-year anniversary of the women’s right to vote, Wohler said.

“We decided it would be a good thing for our organization, the National 19th Amendment Society, to have one event each year to highlight the women’s right to vote,” Wohler said. “This is our second year for the event.”

Women of elected of office were highlighted this year. Last year Rhoda McCartney, the founder, was honored.

“Because we are half of the population we should be able to have a voice,” Wohler said.

Wohler was at the forefront of the 19th Amendment Society and was one of the founding members of the board of the society, she said.

It started “in late 1990, or early 1991 when Rhoda McCartney called me and let me know that the home that Carrie Chapman Catt had grown up in was abandoned and she felt it should be preserved,” Wohler said. “To honor Carrie.”

Chapman Catt’s role in history was remembered throughout the ceremony.

Bonnielou Mitchell, a former Charles City school board member, was in attendance and honored at the event.

Mitchell had run against seven men when she was elected to the school board, and served for 10 years.

“I enjoyed every bit of it. It was good 10 years,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell had a very eventful tenure on the school board.

“We tried to make improvements all through the system,” she said.

Teachers convinced Mitchell to run for the school board when she was working at the school as an associate, said Becky Quinn, her daughter.

“There was a (teacher’s) union at the time that really got me in there,” Mitchell said. “They had a superintendent that really wasn’t getting anything done.”

While Mitchell was in office there was a rivalry between the school board and the superintendent, she said.

Jacque Danielson was there representing Shelley Trefz, a past Charles City Council member.

“She was really supportive of the law enforcement,” Danielson said.

After Trefz left the council the chief of police started the Trefz Award that honored and recognized different people in the community, said National 19th Amendment Society President Cheryl Erb.

Iowa Sen. Amanda Ragan talked at the event about the need for more women in elected office.