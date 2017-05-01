City approves road improvements

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council voted to repair several cracked streets in town.

At their regular meeting Monday, council members voted on several measures including repairing and replaying several road cracks around Charles City.

The amount for repair of cracks in the city will be $14,700 and the amount for replay is $22,080.90. The repair works is quoted from Bargen Inc.

Replaying is a soy-based sealant used for the roads, and is sprayed over previously filled cracks.

Riverside Drive, Shaw Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, Yorkshire Boulevard, Clark Street, Illinois Street, North Joslin Street and North Iowa Street will all have crack repair work done.

Shaw Avenue, Lakeshore Drive and Yorkshire Boulevard will all have replay work done.

Riverside Drive will have two blocks worth of work done going east from St. Mary’s to Leland. Shaw Avenue will have both replay and repair work done going south from the compost site to the water plant.

Lakeshore Drive and Yorkshire Boulevard will have both replay and repair work done from Clark Street to the cul-de-sac going east.

Clark Street’s work will be done going east from Lakeshore Drive to the city limits.

North Illinois Street’s work will be done heading south from Spriggs Street to Ferguson Street.

North Joslin Street and North Iowa Street’s repairs will be going southwest Kelly Street to Riverside Drive.

Minor closings are possible from the replay and repair work, said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

A public hearing was schedule for an amendment to the fiscal year 2017 budget, on May 15.

Some programs have been increased and some have been decreased, said Charles City Clerk Trudy O’Donnell.

The dispatch tower was approved for $500,000 insurance coverage by the Charles City Council.

The coverage of the dispatch tower was raised from around $150,000 to $500,000.

The move to increase coverage comes after discussion at a planning session and advice from Bob Ingram of Sisson and Associates.

“That looks like the best way to go,” said Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger of the increase.

The motion was approved unanimously by the council.

The next Charles City Council meeting will be on May 10, and will be a planning session.