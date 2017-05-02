Area crop planting lags, but it’s too soon to panic

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — What do Floyd County farmers want? That’s easy: Warm, dry weather.

Area crop planting is lagging behind the average for the area, and is well behind last year at this point, said Terry Basol, agronomy field specialist with the Iowa State University Extension Service.

“It’s kind of sketchy,” he said. “There have been some areas planted — the national report shows northeast Iowa 10 percent planted, but not much more than that. We have a ways to go.”

The state five-year average is about 35 percent corn planted by May 1, Basol said. Last year it was about 55 percent planted by this time.

Farmers are being delayed by both temperature and moisture, he said. Wet conditions are preventing field work, and the soil is too cool right now to plant, anyway.

“We want soil temperatures at least 50 degrees or warmer, and consistently from that point forward,” he said.

Harry Hillaker, the state climatologist, reported that a hard freeze occurred over the north one-third of the state on Friday morning with temperatures as low as 22 degrees in Spencer and Mason City.

There is a little concern about corn that was already planted before the recent cold spell, Basol said. Corn that is exposed to cold temperatures in the ground can experience something called imbibitional chilling.

Imbibition is the scientific name for the process where a corn seed absorbs water to begin germinating, or sprouting. If the soil is too cold when that happens the seed can be affected physically so that the seedling corkscrews in the ground rather than breaking through to the surface.

“We’re hoping we’re not going to see any of that, but time will tell,” Basol said.

With modern machinery, farmers can quickly get a crop into the ground when given the opportunity.

For example, in 2013 there was a very wet spring, Basol said, but then conditions improved and within three days across the state most of the corn was planted.

“It would be nice for Mother Nature to give us a two-week window,” he said. “The extended forecast looks good. It would be nice to see it extend into soybeans so they can just lock and load and get it done”

There’s still time for planting before farmers have to worry too much about yield, Basol said.

“We would like to see corn in the ground by May to see 95 percent to 100 percent yield potential, but we still have some time. We’re not in any huge concern yet.”

Across the state about 28 percent of corn acres had been planted as of last weekend, according to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey.

“Farmers were able to make significant planting progress between the rain showers,” he said.

Statewide there were only three days last week suitable for field work, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 63 percent adequate and 37 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 28 percent surplus.

East central and south central Iowa have the highest subsoil moisture levels with 40 percent or more rated surplus, the statistics service said.

Statewide, 28 percent of expected corn acreage has been planted. Southeastern Iowa farmers have planted over half their corn acreage while farmers in the northern third of Iowa have planted less than one-fifth of their corn acreage.

Two percent of the soybean acreage has been planted, two days behind average.

Eighty-two percent of the state’s oat crop has been planted, moving a day ahead of the average for the first time this year, the statistics service said. Oats emerged reached 45 percent, a day behind average.