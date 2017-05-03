Waterloo man arrested in thefts from Charles City, four states

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

An estimated $2,000 in Charles City auction items were recovered by Black Hawk County law enforcement from a theft scheme spanning at least four states.

Paul Block Jr., age 48 of Waterloo, is charged with second degree theft by the Charles City Police Department after an alleged auction scam.

Lot items stolen on Oct. 3, 2016 were returned to the Cedar Valley Iowa Realty and Auction Company on Monday, Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said. Block allegedly used another person’s bidding number to bid on the Charles City auction items, collected the merchandise and drove away from the auction, held on the 1000 block of F Street.

Block, taken into custody by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly stole from auctions in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. Wisconsin law enforcement identified the man and tracked him to Black Hawk County.

“We never identified him in our thefts. We have some eyewitnesses and got his photo from the Wisconsin (agency),” Anderson said.

Block was connected to the Charles City theft after social media posts relating to other auction thefts were passed on to the police department, Anderson said. Charles City police reached out to Wisconsin law enforcement as a result.

“People started putting stuff on Facebook and social media, and it got around that he was involved in possible auction thefts,” Anderson said.

Black Hawk County procured a search warrant on Block’s farm, and recovered almost all of the stolen property, Anderson said. The value of the stolen Charles City property was initially difficult to determine, Anderson said, because Block overpaid on lot items using another bidder’s account number.

Block was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail on April 30 at 4:27 p.m., and was charged with theft in the first degree by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Block is held on a $25,000 bond. Any charges in Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin were not available at press time.