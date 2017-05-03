Chromebook chats: CCHS students review new devices

By Mariah McKenzie, contributor

I talked to some fellow students of the Charles City High School to see what they think of the Chromebooks. In the previous school years the high school students had Macbooks. After having the Chromebooks for almost a whole year, I figured it would be interesting to see what other students’ opinions are.

The Chromebooks are based off of the Google applications such as Google Drive, Google Docs, etc. One of the features is offline mode, which is where you can work on a Google Doc when you are not connected to a wireless network.

“It’s nice when I’m on a roadtrip and I can work on homework and then when I’m connected it is uploaded and saved in my drive,” sophomore Sophia Morton said.

One application that the Chromebook has yet to offer is a video editing program. Junior Gavin Connell said he is not able to edit videos on his Chromebook but on his Macbook he was able to do that.

“It’s like going from a ten-speed mountain bike to a bike with training wheels,” Connell said.

What was most mentioned though was that researching topics has become hard, due to the Charles City school district’s security system which blocks websites.

“I can’t find any images when searching 9/11,” Connell said.

Sophomore Benjamin Schwickerath also mentions having issues researching.

“Blocked content is higher on the Chromebooks (compared to the Macbooks), sometimes when researching it’s harder to find things,” Schwickerath said.

Along with many websites being blocked students are not able to view their own search history.

“I have about 20 tabs open because I can’t look at my history, otherwise I have to try and find it again or bookmark it,” Connell said.

“If the school wouldn’t restrict as much software then they would work well for their intended purpose,” junior Joseph Iseneker said.

In previous school years many students had to charge their Macbooks every night or they couldn’t get through the whole school day without it dying.

“The battery (of the Chromebook) is the best part. It can last for a whole week. I charge it over the weekend and it’ll last me all week,” said Iseneker.