House hidey-hole reveals document treasure

A small space at the top of a dead-end stairway produced a trove of historical documents for a Charles City family.

Brother and sister Zach and Alexis Watkins were aware that the strange staircase in the Blunt Street home of their parents, Brian and Kim Watkins, ended in a blank wall with a small panel leading into a crawl space.

“We knew about it for a long time,” said Alexis. A local history buff speculated the stairs was once part of a servant’s access before the home was remodeled.

But when the siblings decided recently to investigate the space, they discovered piles of old blueprints and other documents, most of them from the original construction of what is now known as the Floyd County Medical Center.

They decided to donate the documents to the Floyd County Historical Museum, and they spent Wednesday morning going through the cache and telling the tale to museum Director Mary Ann Townsend.

Their parents bought the home around 1999, said Alexis, who still lives there with them. The previous owner was Weston Blunt, whose influential family was recognized by having the street named after them.

Blunt was chairman of the hospital commission in the early 1960s when the decision was made to build what would be then known as the Floyd County Memorial Hospital. Construction began with a groundbreaking on Memorial Day in 1963.

The documents discovered in the crawl space include reams of large construction plans for the hospital and grounds as well as brochures and pamphlets from the grand opening of the hospital on Jan. 17, 1965.

Other envelopes of construction materials and specifications are emblazoned with the name B.C. Sullivan, who was vice-chairman of the hospital commission at the time.

Zach Watkins said the documents were covered with other papers and bags, and at first they thought they might be rolls of wallpaper.

Museum Director Townsend said the museum will unroll and clean the dusty documents, and store them flat in blueprint drawers.

Such documents are valuable for people who do research into the architecture and history of buildings and the community, she said.

Construction documents like this can be surprisingly tough, Townsend said. “They can last a long time.”

Zach Watkins said they also found some 1958 blueprints for the construction of a married couple’s dorm on the University of Iowa campus. They speculate Blunt may have also been involved with a University of Iowa board.

They plan to give those blueprints to the university if it wants them.