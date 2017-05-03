Rockford man’s assault, drug conviction overturned

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

A Rockford man’s guilty plea and prison sentence on various charges including felony domestic assault has been overturned by the Iowa Court of Appeals, because the district court failed to inform him of surcharge penalties that would be charged against him.

Jason Gene Weitzel, 40, of Rockford, pleaded guilty through an Alford plea on May 17, 2016, in Floyd County District Court to charges of felony domestic-abuse assault and the aggravated misdemeanor charges of second offense possession of methamphetamine and carrying weapons, and the serious misdemeanor charge of first offense operating while intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaints, Weitzel was arrested March 6, 2016, after a series of events that started with Weitzel punching his wife in the head and shoulders, waving and shooting a handgun outdoors, then later bashing his wife’s head into a wall and a pipe and choking her.

Floyd County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call, but Weitzel had already left the home.

A six-hour search that involved tracking a cellphone, Floyd County deputies, six Iowa Patrol troopers and a state Patrol airplane eventually located Weitzel between Nora Springs and Rockford. During a 2-to-3-mile chase, deputies observed Weitzel throw something from his vehicle, which was recovered and identified as two glass pipes and a small baggy filled with what was later identified as meth.

When he was stopped he was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and was field-tested and found to be operating under the influence, according to the criminal complaint.

After pleading guilty, Weitzel was sentenced by Floyd County District Court Judge Peter B. Newell to up to nine years in prison with sentences on the felony and aggravated misdemeanor charges running consecutively. He was also ordered to pay fines and restitution.

Weitzel’s appeal attorney argued that Weitzel was not informed during his plea hearing that the state would charge an additional 35 percent “criminal penalty surcharge” on the fines applicable to each offense, and so he did not have all the knowledge he needed to make an informed plea.

The state Court of Appeals agreed on a 7-2 vote of the judges.

Writing for the majority, Judge Christopher McDonald said that while the record indicates the court told Weitzel what the minimum and maximum fines could be on each charge and that he faced more than $20,000 in financial obligations to the state, it did not tell him about the additional surcharges.

Quoting from case law, McDonald wrote, “‘To be truly voluntary, the plea must not only be free from compulsion, but must also be knowing and intelligent.’

“Due process requires the defendant to have an understanding of ‘the constitutional protections that he gives up by pleading guilty, … ‘the nature of the crime with which he is charged,’ and the potential penalties.”

The state argued that a plea form listed the total penalties possible and met the requirements of the law, but the appeals court ruled, “There is nothing in the record to establish Weitzel was given the form, read the form, or understood the form prior to pleading guilty.”

The court ruled that the conviction and the sentence be vacated and the case remanded to district court.

It will now be up to the Floyd County attorney whether or how to proceed with the case.

County Attorney Rachel Ginbey did not return a call for comments Wednesday afternoon.